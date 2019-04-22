Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE STECKER GORDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHERINE STECKER GORDON Obituary
GORDON, Katherine Stecker Age 70, of Newton, on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Daughter of the late Donald H. Gordon and Suzanne (Stecker) Gordon. Stepdaughter of Irene Gordon of Honolulu. Sister of the late Edward Gordon. Loved by her cousins, Peggy Morrison and Nora and Robert Rosenbaum, and by her many devoted friends. Since they met as teenagers, David Chiappinelli was particularly important to her and an essential support during her illness. Kate was a special education teacher at Concord Carlisle High School and, subsequently, a school psychologist at Westborough High School. An opportunity to celebrate Kate's life will occur at a later date. Her family asks that donations in her memory be made to support the research of Dr. Diler Acar at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Gifts via check can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Katherine Gordon" in the memo line and sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now