GORDON, Katherine Stecker Age 70, of Newton, on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Daughter of the late Donald H. Gordon and Suzanne (Stecker) Gordon. Stepdaughter of Irene Gordon of Honolulu. Sister of the late Edward Gordon. Loved by her cousins, Peggy Morrison and Nora and Robert Rosenbaum, and by her many devoted friends. Since they met as teenagers, David Chiappinelli was particularly important to her and an essential support during her illness. Kate was a special education teacher at Concord Carlisle High School and, subsequently, a school psychologist at Westborough High School. An opportunity to celebrate Kate's life will occur at a later date. Her family asks that donations in her memory be made to support the research of Dr. Diler Acar at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Gifts via check can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Katherine Gordon" in the memo line and sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019