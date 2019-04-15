Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High Street
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE T. (MCDONOUGH) DUFFY

KATHERINE T. (MCDONOUGH) DUFFY

KATHERINE T. (MCDONOUGH) DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, Katherine T. (McDonough) Of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester, age 93, April 13. Wife of the late John Francis Duffy. Mother of Louise A. Soto of Stoughton. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (McMillan) McDonough. Sister of the late Francis McDonough, Charles McDonough, Virginia Collins and Claire Gerstel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, from 9-11 AM followed by Funeral Prayers at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Katherine's memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Society, POB 515, Northampton, MA 01061. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019
