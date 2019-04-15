|
DUFFY, Katherine T. (McDonough) Of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester, age 93, April 13. Wife of the late John Francis Duffy. Mother of Louise A. Soto of Stoughton. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (McMillan) McDonough. Sister of the late Francis McDonough, Charles McDonough, Virginia Collins and Claire Gerstel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, from 9-11 AM followed by Funeral Prayers at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Katherine's memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Society, POB 515, Northampton, MA 01061. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019