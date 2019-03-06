CRAVEN, Kathleen A. (Walsh) Age 65, of Wellesley and Falmouth, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Kathy was born and raised in Newton, MA. A graduate of Emmanuel College, she attended nursing school at Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing, and received a Master of Public Health from the Boston University School of Public Health. She was a retired nurse, epidemiologist and professor. Throughout her distinguished career, she fought tirelessly for the marginalized, disenfranchised and forgotten. She was a public health activist and champion, an accomplished non-profit leader, a prolific researcher and writer, and an outstanding educator and mentor. Kathy's favorite moments were when spending time with her family, seeking endless adventures traveling together, entertaining family and friends, and taking sunset walks or bikes rides with her husband Don and their dogs to watch the sun set over the Vineyard Sound. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Donald E. Craven, MD, of Wellesley and Falmouth, her beloved children David Steger and his wife Jacqueline of Boston, Jennifer Lashway and her husband Robert of Boston, Kristina Craven, of Boston, her stepdaughters, Natalie Craven of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Hillary Cowman and her husband Ross of Boston, her adored grandchildren, Madelyn and Theodore Lashway and William Steger, and her brother John M. Walsh of Alexandria, VA (formerly of Newton). Kathy was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Betty M. Walsh, formerly of Newton, and was predeceased by her brother William D. "Bill" Walsh of Newton. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, at 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, Saturday, March 9, from 2:00-5:00 pm. A Memorial Service for family and friends to Celebrate Kathy's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPARK Center at Boston Medical Center, in memory of Kathy. Contributions can be made at www.bmc.org/giving



