DESCHAMPS, Kathleen Jane (O'Keefe) April 6, 1934 - March 2, 2019 Of Marblehead. Passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2nd, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Salem, to the late Richard and Alma (LeVasseur) O'Keefe on April 6, 1934, Kathleen grew up on Cabot Street. She graduated from St. Joseph's Parish School. She's predeceased by her sister, Patricia Broderick of Temple Hills, MD. After graduating, Kathleen was employed at the Soucy Insurance Agency in Salem. She married the late Philip L. Deschamps in 1955. One year after wedding, they moved to Sunset Road in Marblehead. Kathleen lived in that house until 2009. After raising her family, Kathleen was employed at the Marblehead Council on Aging, National Grand Bank and the Medical Office of Drs. Ned Kaufman and Susan Moynihan. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Amy Ellis and her husband David of Salem, her son, Philip Deschamps and his partner, Michael Knight of Boston and Portsmouth, NH, and her daughter, Lisa Barnett and her husband David of Bangor, ME She leaves four grandchildren, Tyler Ellis, Grace Barnett, Samuel Barnett, and Emma Barnett. Memorial arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in Kathleen's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/



View the online memorial for Kathleen Jane (O'Keefe) DESCHAMPS Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary