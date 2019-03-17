Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mount Auburn Cemetery
View Map
KATHLEEN M. (MCGOWAN) BERARDINO

KATHLEEN M. (MCGOWAN) BERARDINO Obituary
BERARDINO, Kathleen M. (McGowan) Of Waltham. March 17, 2019. Wife of Richard J. 'Dick' Berardino. Mother of Richard A. 'Rick' Berardino (Lauren) of Sudbury and Steven J. Berardino (Mary) of Rowley; grandmother of Ryan, Michael, Darren, Jared, Mia, and Allyssa Berardino and Justin, and Drew Connolly; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m., on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in her name may be made to The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
