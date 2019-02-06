|
|
LIVERMORE, Kathleen M. (McCluskey) Of Rockland, and formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 4, 2019 at the age of 69. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., ROCKLAND, on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland on Monday at 9 AM. Burial will be private. For directions, a complete obituary and online guestbook, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019