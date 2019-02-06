Home
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Church,
403 Union St.
Rockland, MA
KATHLEEN M. (MCCLUSKEY) LIVERMORE

KATHLEEN M. (MCCLUSKEY) LIVERMORE Obituary
LIVERMORE, Kathleen M. (McCluskey) Of Rockland, and formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 4, 2019 at the age of 69. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., ROCKLAND, on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland on Monday at 9 AM. Burial will be private. For directions, a complete obituary and online guestbook, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
