ALLEN, Kathleen Mary (Winn) Of Bedford, passed away on April 25, 2019, surrounded by her family after fighting ovarian cancer for six years. She will be remembered for her bright smile and positive attitude that she shared with everyone she met. Kathie was born in September of 1947 to George and Eileen Winn of Lawrence and was the oldest of five siblings. She attended St. Mary's high school in Lawrence and Merrimack College in Andover. She also earned her Master's degree in Education at the University of Massachusetts - Lowell. Kathie married Ted Allen in 1970 and they raised two children - David and Caroline - in Lowell. The strength of their marriage and their love for one another were an inspiration over their 49 year marriage. Her children and granddaughters will remember her as their biggest fan who never missed a practice, game, recital or opportunity to cheer them on. Kathie was a voracious reader and dedicated her professional life to education. Prior to retirement, she served for ten years as Center Director at St. Leo University in Savannah, Georgia. Kathie was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister Helen Copage. In addition to her husband, Kathie leaves as her legacy her son David (Michelle) Allen of Thousand Oaks, California; daughter Caroline Pretyman (David) of Wellesley; two granddaughters, Elle and Ava Pretyman; two sisters Frances Carleton and Joan Cosman and one brother Jim Winn; and one sister-in-law Laurie Allen, in addition to several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a "Celebration of Life" open house reception on Monday, May 6, between 3:30 and 6pm at the Andover Country Club. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Cancer Care at Winchester Hospital at: https://giving.laheyhealth.org/winchester-hospital-give-donate