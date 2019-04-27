COOL, Kathleen S. (DeAmbrose) "Kathy" Of Burlington, April 23. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth D. Loving mother of Michael & his wife Kimberly of Westford, Mark & his wife Sue of Cartersville, GA, Christopher & his wife Sue Brodeur of North Andover and Kenneth & his wife Sharyn Nolan of Waltham. Sister of Joseph DeAmbrose & his wife Francine of Wayland and the late Mary Grimaldi, Patricia White, Andrew and Jerry DeAmbrose. Sister-in-law of Carol DeAmbrose of Boxford and Joseph Grimaldi of Surry, ME. Kathy is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, May 1 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy's Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation's in Kathy's name may be made payable to the Bedford VA Hospital for the GRECC program and can mailed to Chief, Voluntary Service (135), Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary