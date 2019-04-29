|
|
O'BRIEN, Kathleen "Kate" Vinton Of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Boston died suddenly on April 25, 2019. She was 64 years old. She was the daughter of Helen C. O'Brien and the late Eugene J. O'Brien. She leaves behind her husband James Vinton of Tucson, AZ, her sister Margaret of South Boston, MA, and her brother Kevin and his wife Roberta of Rocky Hill, CT. She also leaves behind two nephews Spencer and Casey. She was predeceased by her sister Marlene O'Brien. Funeral Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019