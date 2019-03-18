|
KELLY, Kathryn, E. "June" Age 91, of Medfield, peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Kelly, mother of Thomas Kelly and his wife Elizabeth of Medfield and Nancy Kelly Lavin and her husband Chris of Medfield. Sister of Ed Hinkley and his wife Nancy, Anne Morgan and the late James, the late Beatrice Reed and the late Daniel Hinkley and his wife the late June. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be Friday March 22, 10am, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, March 21, 4-7pm, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to the Medfield Animal Shelter, 101 Bridge St., Medfield, MA 02052. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019