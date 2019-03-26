Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHYANNE T. (FISH) CONROY

CONROY, Kathyanne T. (Fish) Of Dedham, March 26, 2019. Devoted mother of Jennifer Bradley of Dedham, Robert Bradley and his wife Maryanne of Mansfield, and the late Douglas Mulhall. Grandmother of Jamie, Robert, and Kayla. Sister of Thomas Fish of NH, Marie Fish of Dedham, William Fish of RI, Patricia Fish of Walpole, and Robert Fish and his wife Cheryl of Dedham. Lifetime companion of Michael Conroy of West Roxbury, and Buddy the dog. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, March 28, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Friday, March 29, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathyanne's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
