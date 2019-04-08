BARBER, Kenneth F. Age 95, a proud lifelong resident of Natick, died Monday, April 8, 2019, after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Greenwood) Barber who died in 2002, and the son of the late Henry & Ruth (Dunbar) Barber. A graduate of Natick High School, Ken served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. The Natick Veterans Council dedicated a square at the intersection of Home Ave. and West Central St. to the Barber brothers, all five serving during the war. In 1947 along with his brother Henry, Ken opened and ran Barber Bros. Florist in Natick. He was a member of the Natick-Metrowest Kiwanis Club, and the Natick Masons. A true patriarch, Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth & his wife Stephanie of Natick, Donna J. Roth & her husband Hank of Duxbury, his grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Kristyn, and Derek, his great-grandchildren, Logan, Rian, Peytan, Fiona, and Simone, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Elizabeth, Ken was predeceased by his siblings, Jean, Henry, Bill, Janet, Dick, Ruth, and Donald. Family and friends will honor and remember Ken's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM, on Wednesday, April 10th from 4 – 7 P.M. His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 A.M. Interment will follow in Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Donations may be made in Ken's name to: Make Waves Charitable Gift Fund, c/o Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP, 1177 Avenue of the America's, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10036. For directions and online condolences, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com



