CHRISTIANSEN, Kenneth Henry "Ken" Age 79, passed away peacefully with his devoted wife by his side, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA, on March 11, after spending the day with his family. Ken is survived by his beloved wife Elsie Vergara Christiansen, daughters Kari Christiansen (Don Powers) of South Hampton, Kim (Scott) Sullivan of Amesbury, his grandchildren Ryan and Erin Sullivan, and Jake Powers, his sister Marie (Ken) Everts of Beverly Hills, FL and his nephew Justin (Andrea) Everts of Crystal River, FL. Ken was also survived by a long list of friends new and old, cousins and stepchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ingrid Christiansen of Westwood and his treasured dog, Oliver. Ken was born September 12, 1939 in Boston, and grew up in Westwood. After graduating from High School in 1958, he became an apprentice for the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #17. He married Karen Olsen from Norfolk in 1964, and resided there while they raised two daughters. Ken was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage. Ken also took great pride in his sheet metal profession and his ability to build or redesign just about anything. He also loved his home on Merrymeeting Lake, traveling and being an Elks member. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01830, or First Congregational Church of Barrington, 710 Franklin Pierce Hwy., Barrington, NH 03825. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Ken's Life, followed by a luncheon for all guests, is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at 11AM, at Seaglass in Salisbury, MA. Ken's stepson-in-law, Rev. Scott Littlefield will officiate the ceremony.



