KING, Kenneth M. Jr. In Dover, 85, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 years to his wife Joan, devoted father to Blair A. King and his wife Erlis of Rockville, MD, and Kenneth M. King III and his wife Diane of Sugar Hill, NH, and loving grandfather to Austin, Carter and Devin King. Ken was born in Detroit, MI, on October 14, 1933, to Margaret and Kenneth King. He was predeceased by his sister, Addie Virginia, and leaves behind a niece and nephew in Michigan. Graduate of the University of Michigan with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering , he retired in 2001 as president of a precision machining business. A resident of Dover for 48 years, he was active in The Dover Church, serving as a Trustee and Moderator. He was Boy Scout Troop One Dover Committee Chairman, and mentored his two sons and several others to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He also served the town as an EMT for ten years. Ken loved skiing, hiking, traveling, the mountains, and fine food and wine. He was a dear friend to many and will be missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held later in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019