ANDERSON, Kenneth W. Of Arlington, formerly of Burlington, passed away after a brief illness at Beth Israel Hospital Boston, on April 19, 2019. Ken was born in Waltham on October 16, 1928 to the late Hjalmar & Olga Anderson of Sweden. He was a Veteran of the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He joined the Army after High School. He was the husband of Joanne (Coady) Anderson of Burlington and the loving father of Kenneth J. Anderson of Tyngsboro and Stephen F. Anderson of Burlington. Brother-in-law of the late Brian Coady of Burlington and Stephen F. Coady of Greensboro, NC. Brother of the late Martha Anderson Madson and her husband Karl, and Ernest Anderson and his wife Annette "Netta" Anderson of Waltham. Also survived by many nephews. Ken made many longtime friends over the years especially at Bonnell Ford where he worked for many years, and at the Winchester Elks. An avid sports fan Ken enjoyed watching sports on TV especially the Patriots. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the VA Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730, or the Arlington Housing Authority, 4 Winslow St., Arlington, MA 02474. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Lane Funeral Home WINCHESTER.



www.lanefuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary