OVERLAN, Kevin B. Feb 5th, of N. Reading. Beloved husband of the late Deborah (Conroy). Devoted father of Brian Overlan of N. Reading. Cherished brother of Kerry Overlan and wife Helen of Melrose, Lawrence Overlan and wife Sheryl Overlan of Canton, and the late Sheila Overlan. Visitation for Kevin will be held on Wed, Feb. 13th, at the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, from 4-6 PM, with a Memorial Service at 6PM. Interment will be private. Donations in Kevins memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019