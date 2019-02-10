Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN OVERLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN B. OVERLAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEVIN B. OVERLAN Obituary
OVERLAN, Kevin B. Feb 5th, of N. Reading. Beloved husband of the late Deborah (Conroy). Devoted father of Brian Overlan of N. Reading. Cherished brother of Kerry Overlan and wife Helen of Melrose, Lawrence Overlan and wife Sheryl Overlan of Canton, and the late Sheila Overlan. Visitation for Kevin will be held on Wed, Feb. 13th, at the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, from 4-6 PM, with a Memorial Service at 6PM. Interment will be private. Donations in Kevins memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now