FINNEGAN, Kevin F. Of West Roxbury, May 2, 2019. Devoted father of Kevin F. Finnegan Jr. and his wife Mary of GA. Beloved triplet brother of Paul W. Finnegan of Boston and Richard W. Finnegan and his wife Joyce of Plymouth, and brother of Robert J. Finnegan of Lowell, and the late Rev. John T. Finnegan, Frank J. Finnegan, and Alice C. Finnegan. Loving grandfather of Erin Elizabeth Finnegan and Kelly Lynne Finnegan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a longtime employee of the Boston Gas Co. for 33 years and a longtime faithful parishioner at St. Theresa's Church. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, May 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Tuesday, May 7 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Kevin we will miss your signature banjo song: "And while the world is waiting for the sunrise, In my heart it's calling you." For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000 Published in The Boston Globe from May 4 to May 5, 2019