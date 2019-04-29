BEATON, Kevin Michael Age 45, beloved husband of Colleen (Farrell) Beaton, loving son of Angus Beaton of Brighton formerly of New Waterford, Nova Scotia and the late Cecilia (MacKinnon) Beaton formerly of New Waterford, Nova Scotia, Aggie Campbell who was a second mother formerly of New Waterford, Nova Scotia, and son-in-law of Paul and Sandra (Mee) Farrell of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a long four-year battle with cancer. A lifelong Brighton resident, Kevin was a graduate of Don Bosco High School and the Wentworth Institute of Technology. Kevin is also a late member of the Canadian American Club Watertown. Kevin is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, and many amazing aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also is survived by his beloved dog Brinkley who added a lot of comfort and joy to his life. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (near Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, May 2nd, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, May 1st, from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary