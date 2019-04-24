BROWNE, Kevin P. Of Greenville, Maine, formerly of Arlington, November 25, 2018, at the age of 57. Beloved son of the late Joseph F. and Marie (McAllister) Browne. Loving brother of Joseph Browne and the late Michael Browne. Cherished uncle of Kelly Lush and Joey Browne. Beloved nephew of Dolly Fitzgerald and the late Elizabeth Murphy, Theresa Monroe, Thomas McAllister, Patricia Campobasso and Maureen Ryan, along with many other aunts, uncles, and extended family. He was dedicated to his work in Harm Reduction in the opioid addiction field. Kevin was an avid Bruins fan and a lover of animals, especially his dedicated dog, Winnie and cats, Wally and Gussy. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Kevin's family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 10am to 12pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held immediately following the visitation in the Funeral Home at 12pm. For information, directions, and to leave an online condolence



www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories



781.438.2280 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary