GARRAHAN, Kyle Peter Age 72, of Taunton, died January 5, 2019, in Brockton. Born in Providence, a son of the late William H. and Angela (Paterra) Garrahan.
Kyle was a talented musician and songwriter, playing in Boston with the legendary band, "The Lost". Then on to New York, the west coast, Paris France, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Kyle taught as a substitute teacher at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, along with teaching guitar at Mack's Music in Middleboro, and New Bedford.
He is survived by his brother, William H. Garrahan Jr. (Buzz), his twin sister Lesley Ann Garrahan Fain, two nephews Bradford Glenn and William Glenn Phelps, and William's two daughters Sofia Garrahan and Evelyn Louise Phelps. He was the brother of the late Jane Angela Garrahan Phelps and her husband Barrie Glenn Phelps. His Funeral will be private. To read the story of Kyle's life, please go to
www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019