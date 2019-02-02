FORD, Lawrence F. "Larry the Painter" Age 55, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, January 31, 2019, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care at the South Shore Hospital. Larry was born and raised in Milton and was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1981, where he earned a certificate of proficiency in commercial art. He later earned an Associate Degree in advertising, art and design in 1988 from the Blue Hill Regional Technical School. He had lived in Quincy for twenty-three years, previously in Milton. He was employed as a union painter with Local #1138 for many years, and for the past three years had enjoyed working as a painter at the Marina Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy where he made many new friendships. Larry had also worked for the A. Monti Granite Company and for the James Clarence Canniff, Jr. Monument Company, both in Quincy, applying gold leaf to many monuments. He was proud to have done the gold leafing on the Korean War Memorial outside Quincy's Veteran's Memorial Stadium on Hancock Street, as well as the Elk's Monument from Lodge 943 on Quarry Street. Larry was a talented and gifted artist. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a heart of gold. He loved The Three Stooges, the History Channel, and midnight snacks. Most of all, Larry was dedicated to his family, and especially to his wife and children, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for twenty-two years of Maureen A. (Marr) Ford. Devoted father of Paul E. Ford and Julia P. Ford, both of Quincy. Cherished son of M. Joyce (Tegan) Ford of Milton and the late Paul E. Ford. Loving brother of Albert Ford of Boston, Catherine Barrett of Watertown, Mary Anne McLellan and her husband Scott of Raynham, Timothy Ford and his wife Debbie of Milton, Denise Ready and her husband Richard of Pembroke, and Amy Warren and her husband Steve of Quincy. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Wednesday, February 6th, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Agatha's Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary