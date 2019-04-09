BUCKLAND, Lawrence Fogler "Larry" Age 89, died peacefully at home on Bell Hill Farm in Stark, NH on April 4, 2019. Husband of Janet Gardiner Buckland and father of Andrew R. Buckland, Bruce H. Buckland, Katherine Buckland Merrow, Thomas W. Buckland and Heidi Buckland Wada. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and engineer with a broad career and many interests. Larry sailed on the MIT Sailing Team and was a member of Theta Delta Chi, Class of '52; he joined the US Air Force as a Lieutenant at the Rome Air Development Center. In the private sector at Itek, he applied computer techniques to photo intelligence for the U2 and the Corona Satellite Programs. In 1962, he founded Inforonics, Inc. where he pioneered new technology to search and manage text, laying the groundwork for the online systems we use today. In retirement he remained an entrepreneur and continued his life-long love of learning, a love he shared and passed on to his whole family. Larry's spirit will live on in his beloved wife Janet, his sister Joan, and all of his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and their families, all of whom he loved dearly. Visiting Hours Fri., April 12th from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, (Rte 111) ACTON. Graveside services with US Air Force honors Sat., April 13th at 10am in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central St, West Acton. A Memorial Service will follow at 11am in the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Road (Off Rte 27) Acton Ctr. All are welcome at all the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Stark Village School; C/O SAU 58; 15 Prebble St.; Groveton, NH 03582. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary