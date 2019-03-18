|
|
JOYCE, Lawrence J. In Everett, formerly of East Boston, unexpectedly on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice J (Speranza). Father of Larry Joyce, Jr. of Everett and LeAnn Kontogiannis and her husband George of Saugus. Brother of David and Kevin Joyce. Grandfather of Tori, Noah, Nicolas, and Andrew. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Saturday morning, March 23, at 9am. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4 - 8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Veteran US Army, Vietnam Era. Late member of DAV and American Legion. Donations in Larry's memory to any organization to benefit Veterans would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen Street. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Lawrence J. JOYCE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2019