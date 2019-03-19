Home

ASQUITH, Lawrence L. Of Chestnut Hill, on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria R. (Gallis) Asquith. Devoted father of Joan Asquith Shrier (Scott) and the late Marcia Kaufman (Matthew). Loving grandfather of Sara (Danny), Emily (Chris), Jason (Hannah), and Elizabeth (Georg). Cherished great-grandfather of Max. Predeceased by 12 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at Temple Shalom, 175 Temple St., Newton, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Memorial Observance will be at the home of Gloria Asquith, on Friday, until 6:00 pm, and will continue on Sunday, 1:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anti-Defamation League, 40 Court St., #12, Boston, MA 02108.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019
