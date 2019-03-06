Resources More Obituaries for LEANIS ALMANZAR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LEANIS JASIL ALMANZAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers ALMANZAR, Leanis Jasil Born on April 6, 1985, passed suddenly and unexpectedly while working in Maine, on March 1, 2019. He was only 33 years old, leaving his family and friends saddened by the unexpected news.



He was born in the Dominican Republic to loving parents Silvio and Jacqueline Almanzar who reside in Stamford, CT. At the age of 5 years old, a horrific fire occurred in his home. This resulted in burn injuries to him and other members of his family. The severity of Leanis' injuries forced the family to migrate to Boston, Massachusetts to seek medical treatment at in Boston, where he continued receiving treatment until the age of 21. While receiving treatment, Leanis was able to develop his life in a normal way. As a child, he was very creative, active in many sports - karate, camp, music, outdoor activities, computers - and was involved in many community programs.



So many words can be used to describe him. He was young, talented, caring, outgoing, funny, charismatic, always gave great advice, and was adventurous to say the least.



He loved God and all of His creations. His passions in life consisted of his children and his music. Leanis was part of the music group "D.C. FAM" where he went by the name "3rddy Baby" also known as "Mr. Oh So Prolific."



He also found happiness in spending time with his children, working on new projects in the studio, performing on stage, being liberated by the beauty and serenity he saw in nature, and enjoying his mother's home cooked meals. Leanis will be missed by many including his family, friends, co-workers, and the many people he considered to be family in the city of Somerville, Massachusetts.



He leaves behind his father Silvio Almanzar and mother Jacqueline Almanzar of Stamford, CT; 10 year old son Lo'Velle Almanzar, 6 year old daughter Arianna Almanzar; sister Diuseti Almanzar of Stamford, CT, brothers Silvio Jr., and Daniel Almanzar of Stamford, CT; as well as his niece Akila, and nephews Pablo and Silvio III. He precedes his grandmother Maria Leonidas Almanzar, and is survived by grandparents Angel Almanzar, Ramon Agramonte, and Daria Abreu.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Free Church on 241 Courtland Ave., Stamford, CT, from 10 am-12 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm, burial will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, CT.



Leanis will be remembered as a fighter and a hero to us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Leanis Almanzar to - Boston, at 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02144. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries