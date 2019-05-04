|
BREZNIAK, Lee Age 99, of Jamaica Plain and Delray Beach, FL, on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morris W. Brezniak and the late Samuel Michaels. Devoted mother of Claudia Michaels-Brodsky and her husband David, Judith Hershenson and her late husband Jerry. Dear grandmother of Keith Hershenson, Alex Brodsky and the late Beth Hershenson. Loving great-grandmother of Allison Polin, Heidi, Jared Gruber, Julia and Abbie Hershenson. Dear sister of the late Morton, Sam, and Carl Margolis and Florence Klein. Services by Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors at The Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., NEWTON CENTRE, on May 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Following the interment at Sharon Memorial Park memorial observance will be at her residence until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, c/o Beth's Wings, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860 GloriaGemma.org or Parkinson's Research via Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5015 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 Michaeljfox.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019