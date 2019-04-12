Boston Globe Obituaries
LEE (MURPHY) DZEDULIONIS


DZEDULIONIS, Lee (Murphy) Of Winthrop, April 11, 2019, devoted wife of Benjamin Dzedulionis, Sr. Loving mother of Benjamin Dzedulionis, Jr. and his wife Christine of Salem and Brian Dzedulionis of Winthrop. Dear sister of Jane Sambade of Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Lia, Katelyn, Neve, Collin, and James. Beloved aunt of Scott and Johanna Sambade. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the Interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
