CIANCA, Lena (Gazzero) Of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Cianca. Loving mother of James Cianca and his wife Sherri of Lewiston, NY and the late Rita Cianca. Cherished grandmother of James, Tony, Peter, Micah and Jennifer Cianca. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours Saturday, April 6th from 9am-12pm at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Graveside Service in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For additional information about Lena and online guestbook, please visit: gilloolyfuneralhome.com Gillooly Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019
