De GUGLIELMO, Lena F. (Gioiosa) Of Lexington, formerly of Medford, February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis De Guglielmo. Devoted and loving mother of Lili Fisher of Arlington, Gary De Guglielmo of Arlington, Leonard De Guglielmo of Lexington, Lisa Ferranti and her husband Joseph of Wilmington, and Gregory De Guglielmo of Belmont. Sister of the late Betty Spencer and Pauline Pizzi. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Dale, Dina and her husband Juan, and Dana, by 1 great-grandchild, Nicholas, and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Lena served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 4 years, and later earned her Associate's Degree in Social Work at Middlesex Community College, and became a Social Worker for the Massachusetts Association for the Blind.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 12 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11am. Visitation also on Tuesday, immediately prior to the Mass, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 10:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd. #200 Framingham, MA 01701. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Lexington 781-862-1800



