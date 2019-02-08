Boston Globe Obituaries
LEO CHARLES COLBY

LEO CHARLES COLBY Obituary
COLBY, Leo Charles Of Weymouth, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, Feb. 6. Beloved son of the late Edwin "Ed" and Mary Colby. Loving brother of Catherine 'Katie" Colby of North Chelmsford and Maureen Colby of Woburn. Leo is also survived by many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Tues., Feb. 12 from 10:00–11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Interment to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Leo's name may be made to St. Anthony's Shrine, Development Office, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110 stanthonyshrine.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net and stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
