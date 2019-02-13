Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
RUNKAL, Leo F. Of Abington, formerly of South Boston, died February 12, 2019, at the age of 82. Leo worked as a car shifter for the MBTA, and previously served in the U.S. Army. He spent many days working out at Webb's Fitness Center in Norwell and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine M. (Curtin) Runkal. Loving father of Leanne Bugbee and her husband Donald of Medway, Stephen Runkal of Abington, Jennifer Runkal of Rockland, and David Runkal of Quincy. Devoted "Papa" of Tommy, Julia, Andrew, Ashley, Allison, and Jackson. Brother of the late Jack, Lauretta, Jim and William. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
