BRAMBLE, Leona (Tuitt) Age 66, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Plymouth, Montserrat, she was the daughter of the late Stuart & Catherine (n?e Daley) Tuitt; beloved wife of Donald M. Bramble for 45 years; loving mother of Jason Bramble of Salem, NH & Jasmine Bramble of Boston; dear grandmother of Devin & Troy Bramble; sister of Delores Placide, Althea Daley, Denzil Tuitt, Lenox Tuitt, & Lester Burns; & an aunt of many nieces & nephews.
All are welcome to her Funeral Service Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m. in Central United Methodist Church, 65 W. Elm St., Brockton & burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019