Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
65 W. Elm St,
Brockton, MA
View Map
BRAMBLE, Leona (Tuitt) Age 66, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Plymouth, Montserrat, she was the daughter of the late Stuart & Catherine (n?e Daley) Tuitt; beloved wife of Donald M. Bramble for 45 years; loving mother of Jason Bramble of Salem, NH & Jasmine Bramble of Boston; dear grandmother of Devin & Troy Bramble; sister of Delores Placide, Althea Daley, Denzil Tuitt, Lenox Tuitt, & Lester Burns; & an aunt of many nieces & nephews.

All are welcome to her Funeral Service Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m. in Central United Methodist Church, 65 W. Elm St., Brockton & burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
