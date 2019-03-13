CURRAN, Leona M. (Dionne) Of Walpole, formerly of Holbrook, passed peacefully on March 12, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Walter B. Devoted mother of Richard and his wife Julie of Northborough, Geraldine O'Farrell and her husband Gerard of Walpole, James and his wife Catherine of Milton, Kevin and his wife Cheryl Howe of Avon, and the late John Curran. Cherished sister of the late Edward, Eugene, Janet McEachen-Webster and John. Loving "Nana" of Jill Fedor, Timothy Curran, Peter O'Farrell, Michael O'Farrell, and Casey Curran and "Mega-Nana" of nine great-grandchildren, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Michael's Church, 87 North Main St., Avon. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at National Cemetery, Bourne. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.floatinghospital.org or



www.smiletrain.org. For directions



and guestbook, please visit



thomasfuneralhomes.com



Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH



Walpole 508-668-0154 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary