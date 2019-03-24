|
|
BROWN, Leonard Lewis Passed in the company of his immediate family, on March 7, 2019 at the age of 72. Survived by his wife, Cheryl Render Brown; children, Omrao, Sashi (Paige) and Samira; grandchildren, Robeson, Ellison and Zora. Leonard was a saxophonist and Emeritus Professor of World Music and African American Studies. He was co-founder of the annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert. Visiting Hours: Celebration Service, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephens St.
View the online memorial for Leonard Lewis BROWN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019