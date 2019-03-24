Home

LEONARD LEWIS BROWN


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BROWN, Leonard Lewis Passed in the company of his immediate family, on March 7, 2019 at the age of 72. Survived by his wife, Cheryl Render Brown; children, Omrao, Sashi (Paige) and Samira; grandchildren, Robeson, Ellison and Zora. Leonard was a saxophonist and Emeritus Professor of World Music and African American Studies. He was co-founder of the annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert. Visiting Hours: Celebration Service, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephens St.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019
