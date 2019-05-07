|
|
BISCARDI, Leonard R. "Lenny" Of Medford, May 6th. Cherished son of the late Frank and Eleanor (Lalley) Biscardi. Dear brother of Paul F. Biscardi, and his wife Christine of Newburyport, and the late William Biscardi. Loving uncle of Michael F. Biscardi, of Washington, DC. Loving nephew of Carroll Lalley of Stoneham. Longtime friend of Aziza Izem. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, May 14th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 7 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Leonard's name to The Gavin Foundation - Devine Recovery Center, 70 Devine Way, Boston, MA 02127. Late Army National Guard, Vietnam War Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019