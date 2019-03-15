Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LEWIS AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEWIS CARPENTER AUSTIN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LEWIS CARPENTER AUSTIN Obituary
AUSTIN, Lewis Carpenter Age 82, of Danvers, MA passed away at home on February 18, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Carol Austin, and his children Charles and Alison Austin. He also leaves behind a granddaughter and 3 great-grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, and 5 step-grandchildren. He was a true gentleman and scholar, and will be missed by all who knew him. Services were held on March 9 at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, in Danvers, MA.

View the online memorial for Lewis Carpenter AUSTIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.