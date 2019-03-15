|
|
AUSTIN, Lewis Carpenter Age 82, of Danvers, MA passed away at home on February 18, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Carol Austin, and his children Charles and Alison Austin. He also leaves behind a granddaughter and 3 great-grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, and 5 step-grandchildren. He was a true gentleman and scholar, and will be missed by all who knew him. Services were held on March 9 at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, in Danvers, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019