|
|
BOWKER, Lewis L. Jr. Of Maynard, MA, unexpectedly March 27, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years. Alicia (Verver); children Malaina Bowker of Acton, Amanda Bowker & husband Tim Atkinson of Seattle, WA, Lewis L. Bowker III & wife Jenya Grinblat of Madison, WI; son-in-law Jack Flaherty of Acton; son-in-law Martin Lucyk of Maynard; grandchildren Lee & Kate Flaherty, Noah & Claire Lucyk, Emma Atkinson, Sasha & Nick Wey & Maya Bowker; sister Glenis Eden-Kilgour of Princeton, MA. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Brenda Flaherty, parents Lewis & Elizabeth Bowker & brother Robert Bowker. Visiting Wed., April 3rd from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Mass Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Graveside Service Thurs., April 4th at 11:30 am in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117 entrance), Maynard. Memorial gifts may be made to either the Friends of the Maynard Public Library, 77 Nason St., Maynard, MA 01754, or to the . US Army vet Korea. Registered Land Surveyor and Town Engineer, Wayland, MA. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019