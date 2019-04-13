|
COBURN, Liliane Age 92, in Danvers, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Apr. 11, 2019. Wife of the late William H. Coburn and mother of William of Londonderry, NH and the late Richard Coburn. Daughter of the late George & Carmen McNayr. Visitation on Tuesday from 11am-noon at the Funeral Home followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. Rt. 114 Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019