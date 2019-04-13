Boston Globe Obituaries
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
LILIANE COBURN

LILIANE COBURN Obituary
COBURN, Liliane Age 92, in Danvers, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Apr. 11, 2019. Wife of the late William H. Coburn and mother of William of Londonderry, NH and the late Richard Coburn. Daughter of the late George & Carmen McNayr. Visitation on Tuesday from 11am-noon at the Funeral Home followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. Rt. 114 Middleton, MA

View the online memorial for Liliane COBURN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
