Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN A. (BONCEK) BREEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILLIAN A. (BONCEK) BREEN Obituary
BREEN, Lillian A. (Boncek) Of Norwood, passed away on

March 31, 2019, at the age of 89.

Beloved wife of the late William F. Breen. Devoted mother Lynette A. Quartermouse and her husband Bobby Joe of Lakeland, FL, Frederick A. Breen and his wife Karen of Franklin, Jacqueline M. LeBlanc of North Attleboro and Joanna P. Salvatore and her husband Robert of Pembroke. Sister of the late Robert Boncek and Thomas Boncek. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Jarkawicz) Boncek. Lillian was a graduate of Dedham High School. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Mary's Church, East Walpole, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now