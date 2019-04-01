BREEN, Lillian A. (Boncek) Of Norwood, passed away on



March 31, 2019, at the age of 89.



Beloved wife of the late William F. Breen. Devoted mother Lynette A. Quartermouse and her husband Bobby Joe of Lakeland, FL, Frederick A. Breen and his wife Karen of Franklin, Jacqueline M. LeBlanc of North Attleboro and Joanna P. Salvatore and her husband Robert of Pembroke. Sister of the late Robert Boncek and Thomas Boncek. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Jarkawicz) Boncek. Lillian was a graduate of Dedham High School. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Mary's Church, East Walpole, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned and Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary