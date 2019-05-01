|
CRAIG, Lillian Ann (Fagan) Of Wakefield, April 28. Beloved wife of the late Frederick S. Craig, Sr. Loving mother of Wayne J. Craig & wife Deborah of Andover, Bruce A. Craig & wife Misty of Peterborough, NH, Dennis F. Craig & wife Gail of Ware, & the late Frederick S. Jr. & John H. Craig and his late wife Karen. Sister of Dorothy Law of Chelmsford, Mary Murphy of Somerville & the late Francis, Joseph, Walter, and Arthur Fagan. Also survived by daughter-in-law, Judith Craig; as well as 10 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Sunday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Overlook Masonic Home, Attn: Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd, Charlton, MA 01507. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2019