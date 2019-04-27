CROSMAN, Lillian "Lil" Louise (Silliker) Age 87, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence Crosman, to whom she was married on May 14, 1955. Born on February 22, 1932 in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Edith Silliker. She was a graduate of Somerville High School. In her younger years, Lil was employed by John Hancock Life Insurance Company. A resident of North Attleboro for the past nineteen years, she previously resided in Sharon, MA for forty years. Lil was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Sharon for over sixty years, where she participated in Fortnightly, Dorcas Group, and many committees. Lil particularly enjoyed her mission work Lil will always be remembered as a mother whose chosen career was the care of her family. She insisted on home cooked family dinners, celebrating family holidays, and giving lots of helpful maternal advice. She was a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Massachusetts, where she held many leadership positions. She was a Den Mother and 4H Leader. Lil also enjoyed knitting, reading and traveling the world. In addition to her husband, Lawrence, she leaves her loving children, Lin Chabra and her husband, Mark, of Reading, MA, Laurel Peter of North Attleboro, MA, and her late husband, Edward, Lloyd Crosman and his wife, Kelly, of Babylon, NY, and Lawrence Crosman and his wife, Kristine, of North Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved mother of the late Laurie J. Sills. She was the proud grandmother of Amy, who lovingly cared for her, Jackie, Casey, Michael, Daniel, Kevin, Christopher, Zachary, Lily, Carley, Kelsey, Connor, Erin, Cameron, Kailyn, Lydia, and Joshua, and the adoring great-grandmother of Daniel, Collin, Milo, Liam, and Lucy. Lil was the dear sister of Jane Brietzke of Harwich, MA, and her late husband, Marty; and the late Virginia Gettings. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 29 North Main Street, Sharon, MA. Burial services will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lil to First Congregational Church, 29 North Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, NORTH ATTLEBORO. (508) 695-0200. Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA



