ALFONSE, Lillian M. (Boudreau) Of Everett, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 95. The daughter of the late James and Lily (Marchant) Boudreau, Lillian was the sister of Lorraine Boudreau and the late Evelyn Pettine. She was the beloved mother of James Alfonse, (and his wife, Janet), Teresa "Terry" Alfonse Baldwin-Williams (and her husband, Peter Williams), Joseph Alfonse, as well as the late John Alfonse. She leaves two grandsons, Zachary and Justin Alfonse. Donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Ste. 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. The family has requested a private service arranged by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019