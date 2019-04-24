|
|
DEMIRJIAN, Linda A. (Cardoza) Of Malden, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald Demirjian. Daughter of the late Manuel and Josephine (Bandanzo) Cardoza. Loving mother of Jason Demirjian and his wife Alexia. Dear sister of Rosalie Cardoza Baldassari. Cherished grandmother of Reagan, Zoe, and Jubei. At the request of the family all Services are private. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019