BOUCHIE, Linda E. (Gillis) Of Wilmington, formerly of Woburn, peacefully, May 7th. Beloved wife of Richard "Richie" Bouchie of Wilmington. Cherished mother of Noel Cali, her husband Christopher, Nicole Anderson, her husband Carl, Rebecca Lawler, her husband Michael, all of Wilmington, and Richard P. Bouchie, his wife Kristy of Tewksbury. Dear sister of Edward Gillis, his wife Maureen of FL, Susan Carroll, her late husband Paul of Woburn and MaryEllen Carbone, her husband Ralph of NH. Adored Nana of Megan, Michael, Luc, Gabe, Matthew, Christopher, Alexander, Drew and Jack. Loving sister-in-law of Mary Lou Francis, her late husband Robert of FL, as well as survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, May 10th at 9 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Thursday, 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Linda's memory to the PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400 Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019