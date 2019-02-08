GODFREY, Linda (Carlson Knowles) Of Venice, Florida, previously of Weymouth and Hanover, MA, passed away on January 6, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida after a period of declining health from heart disease. She was 70 years old. Linda was born on January 15, 1948 in Weymouth, to the late Lucille and Elmore Carlson. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Knowles for 17 years and the beloved wife of the late George King Godfrey for the past 29 years. Linda is survived by her seven stepchildren, Susan Rovnak (Greg) of Dover, NH, Barbara MacMurdo (Ron) of Middleboro, MA, Paul Shaw Godfrey (Mary) of Stoneham, MA, Mark Shaw Godfrey (Kelly) of Wilmington, NC, Elizabeth Govoni (Matt) of Greenland, NH, Eric Shaw Godfrey (Maurjourie) of Aurora, CO and Nancy Hennessey (Bob) of Franklin, MA, fifteen grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Amanda, Ryan, Lindsey, Brendan, Peter, Cal, Anna, Madison, Cameron, Andrew, Matthew, Sara, and Sam, and one great-grandchild, Landon. She is also survived by her brother, David Carlson, of Bourne, MA, and her two nieces Danielle and Emily. Linda graduated from Weymouth High School and worked at several jobs, including R.S. Means in Boston, until finding her true passion, interior decorating and design. She had many clients on the South Shore and also in the Venice area. She took much joy in decorating each house she lived in and her entertaining skills earned her the nickname of "Martha Stewart". Her many hobbies included needlework, jewelry design, cooking, gardening, fine dining and traveling all over the world with George. Linda was past-president of the Hanover Garden Club. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and her dog, Josie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA, 02451, in memory of Linda Godfrey. Visiting Hours will be Friday, February 15th from 5-8PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, HANOVER, MA. A private Burial Service is planned. For directions and to sign Linda's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary