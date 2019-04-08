Boston Globe Obituaries
Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554
LINDA J. HESS Obituary
HESS, Linda J. Age 69, of Kingston, NH, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 30, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1949 in Winthrop, MA, daughter of the late John T. and Jeanne G. (Flintoff) Hess. Formerly of Lowell, MA, she had lived in Kingston since 1991, where she tended lovingly to her garden and could always be found lost in a book. A graduate of Lowell State College and Suffolk University, Linda enjoyed her career as a technical writer and office manager for Interactive Systems, Inc. where she worked for more than 30 years. She was predeceased by her brother, John F. Hess and sister-in-law, Marcia C. Hess. She is survived by her niece, Jeanne Hess and husband Michael Moffa of West Hartford, CT, her nephew, Jake Hess and wife Vanessa Larson of Silver Spring, MD, and close friends with whom she shared her life and traveled the world. Friends and family will remember her wit, dry sense of humor, thirst for knowledge and supportive nature. Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., EXETER, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Free Braille Books Program by American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults or would be appreciated. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com Brewitt Funeral Home 603-772-3554

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
