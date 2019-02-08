Boston Globe Obituaries
LOIS ANNE ROMAN


ROMAN, Lois Anne Formerly of Lexington, Manchester and Brookline, Massachusetts, 87, died peacefully January 31, 2019 in Deer Isle, Maine. She was born December 26, 1932, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Anne and Frank Romanousky. She received an Associate's Degree from Endicott College and became an Assistant Buyer for Crawford Hollidge in Boston, then became a homemaker and an accomplished abstract painter. Ms. Roman is the beloved mother of Lauren Zeltzer and Darryl Zeltzer and is also survived by her three grandchildren, Lisa Zeltzer Warren, Julia Zeltzer Warren and Milo Zeltzer. A Graveside and Memorial Service will be held in Spring 2019 at the Lithuanian Cemetery in Waterbury, CT. For online expressions of sympathy in memory of Lois, see www.jordanfernald.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Island Nursing Home, Deer Isle, ME.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
