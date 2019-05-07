DIEHL, LoisMary (McFall) Age 91, of Cambridge, MA, died peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of J. Charles McFall and Lois T. McFall, and sister of Frederick T. McFall. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Edward L. Diehl, and her son, Dr. Jonathan E. Diehl of Weston, MA. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah T. Diehl of Cambridge, MA, her daughter-in-law Suzanne W. Diehl of Weston, MA, her grandsons Brooks W. Diehl (and wife Mika S. Diehl) of Vienna, VA, and SeanPaul E. Jones (and wife Lynn A. Jones) of Cambridge, MA, granddaughter Anne Diehl Lai (and husband Albert K. Lai) of Washington, DC, and great-granddaughter Isabelle S. Diehl, of Vienna, VA. She also leaves behind cherished relatives in Indianapolis, IN and York, PA. LoisMary graduated from The Masters School ("Dobbs"), Dobbs Ferry, NY in 1945, and Wheaton College, Norton, MA in 1949. She was a former trustee of and volunteer for many decades at Mount Auburn Hospital and was a member of The Mother's Club in Cambridge, MA. LoisMary enjoyed attending symphony, skiing, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be remembered most for her cheerful and loving spirit. A Service and reception will be held at on Thursday, May 16 at 11 am at Bigelow Chapel, Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Auburn Hospital (Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138).



