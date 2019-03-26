Boston Globe Obituaries
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Holliston, MA
De JOIE, Loraine F. Age 85, of Medway, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. De Joie who died in 2018. Mother of Brian Fuery and his wife Linda of Holliston, Bruce Fuery and his wife Robyn of Medway, David De Joie and his wife Cindy of Medway, Chris De Joie of Hollis, NH, Robert De Joie and his wife Jane of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Mark De Joie and his wife Chong of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Sister of Herbert Nolte and his wife Jean of Needham. Grandfather of Justin, Steven, Suzanne, Nick, Lauren, Andrew, Brianna, Lindsey, and Jason. Also survived by two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, at St. Mary's Church, Holliston, at 9 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling Hours Friday, 5 - 8 p.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St.,MEDWAY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
