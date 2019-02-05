|
|
DOLAN, Lorraine A. (Cunningham) Of Mansfield, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Norwood, passed away peacefully on February 4th, at 86 years young. Loving daughter of the late William F. & Loretta C. (Morris) Dolan. Beloved wife of the late John J. Dolan, Sr. Devoted mother of William and his wife Helen of Plymouth, John J. Dolan, Jr. of Mansfield, Donna M. Hynes of Canaan, ME, Christa M. Ferguson of Taunton, and the late Kevin Dolan. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, February 8th, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Jamaica Plain at 10 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours, Thursday, February 7th from 4-8 pm. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
View the online memorial for Lorraine A. (Cunningham) DOLAN
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019